UW Health Encourages Patients 65 and Older to Visit uwhealth.org/vaccine

Madison, Wisconsin – Following today's announcement from the state Department of Health Services that individuals age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, UW Health is encouraging interested individuals to visit uwhealth.org/vaccine for important information related to patient vaccinations.

While UW Health expects to start scheduling a limited number of newly eligible patients this week, vaccine supply is still very low, and even those eligible for the vaccine may not be able to receive it for some time.

On uwhealth.org/vaccine, patients can learn about the process for scheduling appointments and make clear their interest in receiving the vaccine.

Though phase 1b is underway with fire and police department personnel, and now people 65 years of age and older, it is imperative that the public continue to follow safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus as the vaccines will not be widely available until the summer or later.

These preventive measures include:

Don't gather in the presence of those outside your immediate household, and if you must, wear a mask and stay at least six feet apart.

Wear a mask when in public, even in outdoor locations.

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing thoroughly and rinsing completely.

If you have symptoms, stay home.

Date Published: 01/19/2021