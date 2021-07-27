University of Wisconsin Hospitals ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin

Madison, Wis. – For the 10th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” ranked University of Wisconsin Hospitals, which includes University Hospital and UW Health at The American Center, as No. 1 in Wisconsin.

UW Health’s expertise and innovation are recognized worldwide and unparalleled across the state, and this accolade reflects the work providers and staff do to provide remarkable care for every patient.

U.S. News & World Report surveyed more than 4,500 hospitals as part of their rankings. In addition to the No. 1 ranking in Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin Hospitals saw seven medical and surgical specialties ranked among the best in the nation: Ear Nose and Throat, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Orthopedics and Urology. Gynecology and Orthopedics were ranked top 15 in the nation.

Three additional medical and surgical specialties were rated as high performing: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, pulmonary and lung surgery.

University of Wisconsin Hospitals also received U.S. News’s highest rating for multiple procedures and conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, back surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, stroke and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

Whether a patient needs a simple procedure or complex care, is a one-time patient or with UW Health for a lifetime, staff and providers at UW Health work collaboratively at the top of their field through innovative methods and compassionate care to provide the best possible outcomes for every patient.

“As we reflect on 10 years as the top hospital in Wisconsin, I am proud of this milestone and equally excited about what the next 10 years will bring,” said Alan Kaplan, MD, CEO of UW Health. “We’ve overcome so much in the last year, and as we look to the future, UW Health will continue to set the standard on remarkable care, innovative practices and achieving a more equitable community.”

UW Hospital and Clinics (505 beds) and UW Health at The American Center (56 beds) are part of the UW Health system, which also includes American Family Children’s Hospital; the Carbone Cancer Center and six regional cancer centers; SwedishAmerican in Rockford and Belvidere, Ill.; the UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital, and an affiliation with UnityPoint Health-Meriter.