Due to the increase in respiratory illness and the rise of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), UW Health is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in asking our patients screening questions. UW Health is also asking you to follow these steps if you are experiencing mild respiratory symptoms, including sore throat, fever, cough and/or shortness of breath:

Stay home when you are sick and limit contact with others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizing gel.

Cover your cough with your elbow and sneeze within a tissue.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects in your home (cellphones, for example).

Do not travel while sick.

If you have questions about COVID-19, call the UW Health COVID-19 Informational Hotline at (608) 720-5300. If you are experiencing symptoms, consider using our Care Anywhere Video Visit.

UW Health, in conjunction with the CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Public Health, does not recommend wearing a mask if you are not sick. If you are experiencing severe respiratory symptoms, call 911.

Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director for infection control and prevention at UW Health and Dr. Jeffrey Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health, discussed the status of COVID-19 and efforts to deal with potential spread.