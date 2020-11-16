Guidelines and Recommendations for Quarantining at Home

Madison, Wisconsin - With the surge in COVID-19 case in Wisconsin, more individuals are faced with the prospect of quarantining due to a COVID-19 exposure. Quarantining is an important tool in containing spread of the disease, and UW Health officials want to share some recommendations on how to effectively quarantine.

First, it is important to understand the different between quarantining and isolating. Quarantining is often recommended in cases where individuals may have been exposed to the virus. Isolating is recommended when someone has a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and they must stay away from others, even at home. Quarantining is recommended for 14 days because symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

While quarantining:

Stay home as much as possible; do not travel

Do not go to work or school

Do not use public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis

Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever (100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath

Wash hands frequently

Postpone all non-essential medical appointments until quarantine is over

Wear a face covering if in contact with people who live outside your household

If possible, stay away from people who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19

It is also important to understand CDC guidelines for isolating. In addition to the above, stay away from household members who do not have COVID-19. Health officials recommend isolating at least 10 days after symptoms first appear and for 24 hours with no fever (with other symptoms improving.) If you do not have symptoms but tested positive, you should remain in isolation for at least 10 days after your test date.

