UW Health Offers Caution on Indoor Gatherings

Madison, Wisconsin - As the weather gets cooler and the cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Wisconsin, UW Health officials want to offer reminders about gatherings, which increasingly are moving indoors.

The risk of COVID-19 transmission increases in indoor settings, especially if airflow is limited, if people are unmasked and if they are unable to physically distance.

The risk of transmission decreases outdoors if people are also able to socially distance, but as temperatures drop, outdoor gatherings will become more difficult and people may want to gather indoors.

Indoor gatherings should be limited to those who live in your household, or with groups of less than 10 people who are part of the same small stable social "bubble."

It is always a good idea to wear a mask when spending time indoors with people who do not live in your household.

Holiday gatherings are on the horizon, which would normally include large indoor gatherings. UW Health encourages the public to limit gatherings to small groups and get creative with virtual options.

Cooler weather also means it is flu season again, so it is important to schedule your flu shot today to keep you and your family protected from influenza during this ongoing pandemic.

Date Published: 10/01/2020