UW Health Expands COVID-19 Testing

Madison, Wisconsin - Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the talented staff and providers at UW Health’s lab have worked diligently to increase in-house testing capacity at University Hospital and expand access to those tests for more patients.

Over the last 10 days, UW Health has more than doubled the number of daily completed COVID-19 tests to over 400. While access to key supplies remains a limiting factor, UW Health expects to see further increases to their number of daily completed COVID-19 tests.

In addition to increasing the number of in-house tests performed, UW Health’s lab has reduced the turnaround time on test results. Since beginning in-house testing, UW Health has cut turnaround to one-third of the original time, returning most results in a matter of hours. As UW Health’s in-house capacity for testing has improved, the symptom screening for testing has also changed. People with at least one mild symptom of potential COVID-19 (listed below) can get tested at UW Health.

Fever (100°F or higher)

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Shortness of breath/chest tightness

Loss of taste or smell

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Headache

Severe fatigue/exhaustion

Muscle pain

While the capacity to test for COVID-19 has increased at UW Health, we still need patients to call ahead before they come in. Please call your provider, send a MyChart message or call our hotline at (608) 720-5300 if you have any of these symptoms. Do not show up to urgent care or emergency department settings looking for a test.

Date Published: 05/04/2020