University of Wisconsin Hospitals Again Ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin

Ranked best in the state by U.S. News & World Report for ninth consecutive year

Madison, Wisconsin – UW Health's hospitals and providers have earned a reputation for innovation and remarkable patient care that is unmatched in the state and recognized throughout the world. For the ninth year in a row, U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" ranked University of Wisconsin Hospitals, which includes University Hospital and UW Health at The American Center, as No. 1 in Wisconsin.

U.S. News & World Report surveyed more than 4,500 hospitals as part of their rankings. In addition to the No. 1 ranking in Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin Hospitals saw six medical and surgical specialties ranked among the best in the nation:

Five additional medical and surgical specialties were rated as high performing:

University of Wisconsin Hospitals also received U.S. News's highest rating for multiple procedures, including:

Complex care often requires more than one specialty and having healthcare experts working together across specialties offers patients the care they need and deserve. This recognition confirms UW Health's goal to advance healthcare innovation and improve the health of our communities.

"This ranking reflects our continued commitment to excellence at UW Health," said Alan Kaplan, MD, CEO of UW Health. "As we strive for continual improvement of patient care, particularly in these uncertain and challenging times, I'm proud of the remarkable work our providers and staff do to make this recognition a reality."

UW Hospital and Clinics (505 beds) and UW Health at The American Center (56 beds) are part of the UW Health system, which also includes American Family Children's Hospital; the Carbone Cancer Center and six regional cancer centers; SwedishAmerican in Rockford and Belvidere, Illinois; the UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital, and an affiliation with UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

Date Published: 07/28/2020