Joint Statement from Public Health Madison Dane County and Health Systems on COVID -19 Testing

Madison, Wisconsin - With public demand for COVID-19 diagnostic testing increasing significantly, it is important that patients and the community understand where to seek testing, depending on whether one is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or not.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their health care providers. Local health systems are well prepared to handle testing for COVID-19, turn the results around quickly and, if necessary, provide treatment. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever (100F or higher), chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath/chest tightness, loss of taste or smell, runny nose, nasal congestion, headache, severe fatigue/exhaustion, muscle pain.

Individuals age 5 and over who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but would like to get tested for COVID-19 should come to the local public testing facility at the Alliant Energy Center. Reasons for wanting to get tested when not experiencing symptoms include:

You’ve been exposed to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

You’ve been at an event where individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

You have friends or relatives who have tested positive for COVID-19 or may have been exposed.

You have friends or relatives who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 and want to make sure you don’t expose them.

You have upcoming travel, work or other life events that may require you get tested.

Regardless of where individuals are tested, they should limit contact with others while test results are pending.

Patients who are not experiencing symptoms and attempt to schedule a test through their health care provider are likely to be referred to the public testing site. Likewise, those tested at public sites who display symptoms of COVID-19 may be encouraged to reach out to their health care provider.

It’s also important to recognize that testing alone will not get us through this outbreak. Practicing smart, preventive behavior remains the most important step we can take to reduce risk and slow spread in our community, including:

Practicing physical distancing. Stay six feet away from people who do not live in your household

Wear face coverings, especially if you will be indoors with others (e.g., grocery store)

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Stay home if possible, especially if you have any symptoms (e.g. fever, cough)

Follow isolation guidelines if you test positive. Follow quarantine guidelines if exposed to someone with COVID-19

Date Published: 07/06/2020