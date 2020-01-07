Increase in COVID-19 Cases in Dane County Prompts New Guidelines

Madison, Wisconsin – Local elected officials and healthcare leaders, including Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Public Health Madison & Dane County director Janel Heinrich and Nasia Safdar, MD, UW Health medical director of infection control held a press conference to discuss the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Dane County and Wisconsin.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane County, half of the recent surge COVID-19 cases are from people ages 20-29. Young people can contract and spread the disease, as well as suffer complications from the virus. Increased interaction and high-risk activities such as spending time in crowded indoor locations is a major contributor to the sharp rise in cases.

Dr. Safdar commented that while there has not been an increase in patient hospitalizations for COVID-19, hospital admissions often lag behind a rise in cases. “Given the increase in Dane County, we would not be surprised at a hospitalization increase.”

In response to the increased numbers, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced a new order effective 8am, Thursday, July 2. While Dane County remains in Phase 2 of Forward Dane:

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 individuals who must maintain physical distancing.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 with physical distancing.

Restaurants are reduced to 25 percent capacity for indoor dining and patrons must be physically distanced.

Bars may provide takeout or patio dining, but no indoor dining is allowed.

Whether you’re staying local or traveling for the holiday weekend, it is important to limit your potential exposure to the virus at this time when cases are increasing locally and across the country. To keep safe, UW Health urges everyone to remember the following:

Practice physical distancing–stay six feet away from people who do not live in your household

Wear face coverings–especially if you will be indoors with others (e.g. grocery stores)

Wash hands–frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Stay home if possible – especially if you have any symptoms (e.g. fever, cough)

Date Published: 07/01/2020