COVID-19 Daily Update March 19: Caring for Cancer Patients During COVID-19

UW Health COVID-19 Informational Hotline (608) 720-5300 8am-11pm, Mon-Fri

7am-11pm, Sat-Sun Media Inquiries Emily Kumlien (608) 515-9154 Related COVID-19 Information

Madison, Wisconsin - UW Health’s message to the community on Thursday, March 19: The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center continues to care for cancer patients by using telehealth technology, expanding screening, and extending in-home care options to address the unique challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cancer care such as chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery continue for active cancer patients. New patients are seen and evaluated for care via telehealth whenever possible.

Social distancing is practiced in the cancer center waiting rooms, in part because patients with appointments that do not require in-person care (like chemo) are done over the phone. Patients with scheduled appointments onsite are screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival and a determination is made if they should continue to the waiting room, go home or go to the emergency department.

These measures are vital because cancer patients can be immunocompromised and at greater risk of complications from COVID-19. Learn more about precautions for cancer patients

As always, we want to remind the public that BEFORE coming to your hospital or clinic, you should call the UW Health COVID-19 hotline (608) 720-5300, call ahead to your UW Health clinics, or send a My Chart message.

UW Health will continue providing a daily media update for the community throughout the COVID-19 response.

Date Published: 03/19/2020