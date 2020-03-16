COVID-19 Daily Update: Social Distancing
UW Health COVID-19 Informational Hotline
8am-11pm, Mon-Fri
7am-11pm, Sat-Sun
Media Inquiries
Emily Kumlien
(608) 515-9154
Madison, Wisconsin - UW Health’s message to the community on Monday, March 16 is about social distancing.
Social distancing is a strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. This is a conscious effort to reduce contact between people to slow down the spread of the virus.
Even if you are symptom free and not part of an at-risk group, you still need to change your lifestyle for the time being.
Another reminder to the public, call the UW Health COVID-19 hotline (608) 720-5300, call ahead to your UW Health clinics, or send a My Chart message BEFORE coming in.
The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, and these decisions are made with the best interest of patient, staff and community in mind.
UW Health will provide a daily media update for the community.
