COVID-19 Daily Update: Social Distancing

Madison, Wisconsin - UW Health’s message to the community on Monday, March 16 is about social distancing.

Social distancing is a strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. This is a conscious effort to reduce contact between people to slow down the spread of the virus.

Even if you are symptom free and not part of an at-risk group, you still need to change your lifestyle for the time being.

Learn more about social distancing

Another reminder to the public, call the UW Health COVID-19 hotline (608) 720-5300, call ahead to your UW Health clinics, or send a My Chart message BEFORE coming in.

The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, and these decisions are made with the best interest of patient, staff and community in mind.

UW Health will provide a daily media update for the community.

Date Published: 03/16/2020