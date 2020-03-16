COVID-19 Daily Update: Social Distancing

Madison, Wisconsin - UW Health’s message to the community on Monday, March 16 is about social distancing.

 

Social distancing is a strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. This is a conscious effort to reduce contact between people to slow down the spread of the virus.

 

Even if you are symptom free and not part of an at-risk group, you still need to change your lifestyle for the time being.

 

Learn more about social distancing

 

Another reminder to the public, call the UW Health COVID-19 hotline (608) 720-5300, call ahead to your UW Health clinics, or send a My Chart message BEFORE coming in.

 

The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, and these decisions are made with the best interest of patient, staff and community in mind.

 

UW Health will provide a daily media update for the community. 

 


