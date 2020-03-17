COVID-19 Daily Update March 17: Social Distancing

Madison, Wisconsin - UW Health’s message to the community on Tuesday, March 17:



UW Health has been preparing diligently to protect the health and safety of our patients and our staff during this response to COVID-19. Whether it’s visitation restrictions, testing guidelines or adjustments at our facilities, all actions are taken with the health of our patients, staff and community in mind.



With today’s announcement that we have community spread of the Coronavirus in the Madison area, we want to remind everyone that practicing social distancing is CRITICALLY important. It’s also something YOU can do to help slow the spread of the virus.



Social distancing is a strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the Coronavirus. This is a conscious effort to reduce contact between people to slow down the spread of the virus. Even if you are symptom free and not part of an at-risk group, you still need to change your daily routine for the time being.

While the practice of social distancing may be a temporary disruption to our lifestyle, it doesn’t need to become socially isolating. People should discuss creative ways to virtually connect with others such as Skype or FaceTime.

Another reminder to the public, call the UW Health COVID-19 hotline (608) 720-5300, call ahead to your UW Health clinics, or send a My Chart message BEFORE coming in.

The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, and these decisions are made with the best interest of patient, staff and community in mind.

UW Health will provide a daily media update for the community.

